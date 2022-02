1 / 10 Future Retail | The losses in the December quarter widened to Rs 1,063.4 crore, against a loss of Rs 847 crore in Q3FY21, but revenue jumped 87 percent to Rs 2,815.7 crore, up from Rs 1,506.9 crore YoY.



2 / 10 Vedanta | Vedanta and Foxconn sign an agreement for manufacturing semiconductors in India. Vedanta will hold majority equity in the joint venture while Foxconn will be the minority shareholder.



3 / 10 Reliance Industries | Glance, a leading AI-driven lock-screen platform, has agreed to raise $200 million from RIL subsidiary Jio Platforms in its Series D round of funding.



4 / 10 Eicher Motors | The company reported lower than expected numbers for the quarter ended December. Its profit fell 14 percent YoY to Rs 456 crore while revenue was largely flat at Rs 2,827.5 crore.



5 / 10 Godrej Consumer Products | The company divested its entire stake in BBLUNT for Rs 84.5 crore. Honasa Consumer, which runs brands like Mamaearth, has acquired BBLUNT from the company.



6 / 10 Coal India | The company reported higher than expected earnings for the quarter ended December with net profit surging nearly 48 percent YoY to Rs 4,556.5 crore and revenue rising 20 percent to Rs 28,433.5 crore.



7 / 10 SpiceJet | The board meeting scheduled for Feb 14 could not commence as the audit committee meeting for approval of Q3 financial results remains inconclusive. The audit committee meeting adjourned to Feb 15 due to a paucity of time. The airline will consider and approve Q3 financial results today.



8 / 10 Natco Pharma | Profit for the December quarter grew by 28 percent to Rs 80.4 crore, up from Rs 62.7 crore in Q3FY21. Revenue surged around 58 percent to Rs 560.5 crore against Rs 355.2 crore during the same period.



9 / 10 Graphite India | The profit during the quarter ended December 2021 quarter shot up sharply to Rs 132 crore, up from Rs 23 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. Revenue grew by 76 percent to Rs 880 crore from Rs 499 crore in the same period. (Image: Company website)