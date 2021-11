1 / 6 Latent View Analytics | The scrip closed 4.73 percent lower on the NSE after making a strong debut on the bourses today. On BSE, the stock listed at Rs 530 apiece, a premium of 169 percent over the issue price of Rs 197.



2 / 6 Vedanta | The stock ended 6.27 percent higher. on the NSE. Promoters are looking to acquire 4.5 percent stake from the open market. They are looking to acquire up to 17 crore shares at an indicative price of Rs 350 per share, which is a 6.5 percent premium to Monday’s closing price.



3 / 6 Equitas Small Finance Bank | The stock recovered and closed 1.20 percent higher after the lender announced its partnership with HDFC Bank for the launch of its new co-branded credit cards.



4 / 6 Greaves Cotton | Shares ended 7.83 percent higher after the company said its E-Mobility arm, Greaves Electric Mobility, and one of the market leaders in the E-2W and E-3W segments, inaugurated its largest EV production facility in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu.



5 / 6 Reliance Industries | The stock ended 1.11 percent higher.