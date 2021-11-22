Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, IRCTC and more: Top stocks to watch out for on Nov 22



1 / 10 Reliance Industries Ltd | RIL said it is withdrawing its application to get necessary approvals to hive off its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business into a separate unit due to the evolving nature of its business portfolio. The current application with NCLT for segregating the O2C business from RIL is being withdrawn, the company said.



2 / 10 Bharti Airtel | The telecom operator is rethinking about its plan to separate digital and infrastructure businesses from telecom, as the government's redefinition of adjusted gross revenue has made the corporate restructuring less appealing, a news report said.



3 / 10 Motherson Sumi Systems | Ningbo SMR Huaxiang Automotive Mirrors, a 50:50 joint venture in China between Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec and Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic Co, has completed the acquisition of a 60 percent stake in Nanchang JMCG Mekra Lang Vehicle Mirror.



4 / 10 IRCTC | The Ministry of Railways has withdrawn its decision to terminate all existing contracts of mobile catering. In a separate release, the ministry has conveyed the decision to resume the services of cooked food in trains.



5 / 10 Cadila Healthcare | Zydus Cadila has received final nod from the US FDA to market Decitabine for injection.



6 / 10 Kesoram Industries | The company's board has approved fundraise of up to Rs 2,500 crore by way of equity, bond, FCCB, ADR, GDR, commercial paper and/or other debt instruments. This is expected to reduce the company's existing debt and bring down the cost of borrowing.



7 / 10 ONGC Videsh, Indian Oil Corporation and Oil India | These three state-run companies from India are seeking to invest jointly in Rosneft's Vostok project, as per a report.



8 / 10 Amber Enterprises India | The company and its subsidiary IL JIN Electronics India have received approval from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry under the Production-Linked Incentive scheme for white goods (air conditioners).



9 / 10 HFCL | The company along with its subsidiary has secured purchase orders aggregating to Rs 412 crore, from one of the leading private telecom operators of the country for supply of optical fibre.