Reliance Industries, Bandhan Bank, SBI Card: Friday's top brokerage calls

Reliance Industries | MoSL has a 'buy' call on the shares of Reliance Industries with a target price of Rs 2,850 on its shares. The brokerage house says that company's METRO cash and carry is good deal at a reasonable valuation.

Bandhan Bank | Goldman Sachs has a 'neutral' call on the shares of Bandhan Bank with a target price of Rs 297 on its shares. The brokerage house says that company's sale of written-down portfolio is a positive surprise.

SBI Card | Morgan Stanly has an 'overweight' call on the shares of SBI Card with a target price of Rs 1,100 on its shares. The brokerage house says that company continues to gain market share in cards in force.

Cement companies | Jefferies says that next 4-6 quarters are expected to see a pre-election surge in construction. It also adds that the choice of volume chase vs price will be a key driver for FY24 profitability for cement companies.