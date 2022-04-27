Stocks to watch: Sell-off in the US market overnight and Asian equities early morning on Friday might have a spill-over effect on Indian equities. China's COVID-19 curbs and fears of aggressive US Federal Reserve tightening continued to make investors edgy and lifted the dollar to a new two-year high. Singapore Exchange-traded Nifty50 futures slid 1.1 percent lower hinting at a lower open for Dalal Street. Shares of Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Bajaj Auto, and Hindustan Unilever, among others will be closely tracked. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in today's trading session -