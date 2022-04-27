

1 / 10 Bajaj Auto, Chennai Petroleum Corp, Hatsun Agro Product, HDFC Asset Management Company, Hindustan Unilever, Indian Energy Exchange, Indian Hotels Co, KPR Mill, Persistent Systems, Syngene International and Trent | These companies will report their quarterly earnings today.



2 / 10 Reliance Industries | Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Company RSC (TA'ZIZ) and RIL, have signed the formal shareholder agreement for the TA’ZIZ EDC & PVC project. The TA’ZIZ EDC & PVC joint venture will construct and operate a Chlor-Alkali, Ethylene Dichloride and Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) production facility, with a total investment of over $2 billion. These chemicals will be produced in the UAE for the first time, unlocking new revenue streams and opportunities for local manufacturers to “Make it in the Emirates".



3 / 10 Bajaj Finance | The non-bank lender reported its highest-ever consolidated net profit of Rs 2,420 crore, an 80 percent YoY jump, for the quarter ended March. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,347 crore. CNBC-TV18 Poll had predicted a profit of Rs 2,442.1 crore for the quarter under review. On the asset quality front, the gross and net non-performing assets at the end of March 2022 stood at 1.60 percent and 0.68 percent respectively, down from 1.79 percent and 0.75 percent as of March 2021.



4 / 10 Wipro | The IT company will acquire US-based Rizing Intermediate Holdings Inc, a global SAP consulting firm, for $540 million. The acquisition will help Wipro expand its leadership in oil and gas, utilities, manufacturing, and consumer industries.



5 / 10 Tata Coffee | The company's profit rose 12 percent YoY to Rs 64.3 crore while revenue was up 11 percent at Rs 656.3 crore. The operating margin also improved to 16.91 percent from 15.93 percent.



6 / 10 AU Small Finance Bank | The bank said profit in Q4 FY22 rose by 105 percent YoY to Rs 346 crore. Net interest income grew by 43 percent YoY to Rs 936.6 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 with net interest margin expanding 60 basis points YoY to 6.3 percent. The bank declared a bonus issue of one equity share for every one equity share held by shareholders.



7 / 10 Macrotech Developers | The company's profit jumped 72 percent YoY to Rs 538.02 crore in Q4 FY22, while revenue rose 36 percent to Rs 3,444.56 crore. However, its margin contracted to 25.29 percent in the reporting quarter from 31.91 percent a year ago.



8 / 10 United Breweries | The company has reported a net profit of Rs 163.8 crore as compared with a CNBC-TV18 Poll estimate of Rs 134 crore. Revenue came in at Rs 1,709 crore which was slightly higher than the estimated Rs 1,675 crore.



9 / 10 Schaeffler India | The company recorded a 48 percent YoY growth in profit at Rs 207 crore for the quarter ended March 2022. Revenue from operations rose 19 percent YoY to Rs 1,567.5 crore during the quarter and EBITDA grew by 45 percent in the same period.