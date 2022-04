1 / 11 Ambuja Cements, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Biocon, Huhtamaki India, IndiaMART InterMESH, Laurus Labs, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Mphasis, PNB Housing Finance, SBI Life Insurance Company, Shoppers Stop, Varun Beverages and Vedanta | These companies will report their quarterly numbers today.



2 / 11 Reliance Industries | Reliance and Viacom18 announced a strategic partnership with Bodhi Tree Systems, which is a platform of James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems and Uday Shankar, to form one of the largest TV and digital streaming companies in India.



3 / 11 Hindustan Unilever | The company's profit rose 8.6 percent YoY to Rs 2,327 crore though the margin contracted by 30 bps YoY. Revenue during the quarter increased by 11 percent to Rs 13,462 crore compared to the same period last year. The final dividend declared by the company was Rs 19 per share for FY22.



4 / 11 ONGC | The company has signed an agreement with Norway-based Equinor ASA for exploration and production, and clean energy.



5 / 11 Tata Consumer Products | Life Insurance Corporation of India bought 1.36 lakh equity shares in the company through open market transactions on April 26. With this, LIC's shareholding in the company stands increased to 5.008 percent, up from 4.993 percent earlier.



6 / 11 Persistent Systems | The company reported 14 percent sequential growth in profit at Rs 200.9 crore. Revenue rose by 9.8 percent QoQ to Rs 1,637.9 crore during the same period, with order booking for the quarter at $361 million in total contract value. Revenue in dollar terms increased by 9.1 percent sequentially to $217.32 million in Q4FY22.



7 / 11 Bajaj Auto | The company recorded a 10.3 percent YoY growth in profit at Rs 1,469 crore in the quarter ended March, but revenue dropped 7.2 percent YoY to Rs 7,974.8 crore.



8 / 11 Trent | The company posted a loss of Rs 20.87 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 against a profit of Rs 17.44 crore in the same period last year. However, revenue was very strong, up 46.7 percent to Rs 1,328.9 crore compared to the year-ago period.



9 / 11 HDFC Asset Management Company | The company reported an 8.7 percent YoY growth in profit at Rs 343.55 crore. Meanwhile, revenue grew by 2.6 percent YoY to Rs 516.28 crore during the same period.



10 / 11 Indian Hotels Co | The company posted a net profit of Rs 74.19 crore in Q4 FY22 as compared with a loss of Rs 91.3 crore a year ago. Revenue was up nearly 42 percent YoY at Rs 872.1 crore. EBITDA margin also expanded to 18.23 percent in Q4 FY22 against 11.59 percent in the year ago period.