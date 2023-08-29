Real estate stocks surge in the trade on Tuesday

1 / 10

Indiabulls Real Estate | The stock was the top Nifty Realty gainer in the trade on Tuesday. The shares of the real estate company ended nearly five percent higher today. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 79 per share.

2 / 10

Macrotech Developers | The shares of Macrotech Developers, or Lodha, was among the top Nifty Realty gainers on Tuesday. The stock ended 4.35 percent higher and touched an intraday high of Rs 691.75 per share, snapping a five day losing streak.

3 / 10

DLF | The shares of the real estate company jumped over two percent in the trade today, up for second day in a row. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 497.8 apiece, before settling 2.5 percent higher at Rs 494.5 per share.

4 / 10

Brigade Enterprises | The shares of the company rose as much as 2.5 percent on Tuesday to hit an intraday high of Rs 598 per share. The stock ended 1.8 percent higher.

5 / 10

Oberoi Realty | The shares of the premium real estate developers hit an intraday high of Rs 1,105 apiece, before ending 1.3 percent higher at Rs 1,097.2 per share. The stock traded in the green for second day in a row.

6 / 10

Suntech Realty | The shares of the real estate company, like most of its peers, rose in the trade on Tuesday. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 364.35, and ended the session 0.67 percent higher. The stock was up for second straight session.

7 / 10

Sobha | The shares of the real estate company ended 1.16 percent higher at Rs 608 on Tuesday. Earlier in the session, the stock hit an intraday high of Rs 614 per share. The stock extended its gaining streak to fifth day.

8 / 10

DB Realty | While most of the real estate stocks rose on Tuesday, the shares of DB Realty ended seven percent in the green. The stock hit a intraday low of Rs 145.2 apiece. The stock was down for second day in a row.

9 / 10

Omaxe | The shares of the realty company ended four percent lower in the trade on Tuesday. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 42.05 earlier in the session. The shares were down for fourth straight session.

10 / 10