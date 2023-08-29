CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks NewsReal estate stocks surge in the trade on Tuesday

Real estate stocks surge in the trade on Tuesday

SUMMARY

Real Estate stocks extended gains in the session on Tuesday. Shares of majority of of real estate companies traded in the green. The Nifty Realty index ended 1.69 percent higher on Tuesday. Let’s take a look at the top real estate gainers & losers from the trade today:

Profile image

By Jitesh Jha  Aug 29, 2023 4:57:37 PM IST (Updated)

3 Min Read
Real estate stocks surge in the trade on Tuesday
CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 10

Indiabulls Real Estate | The stock was the top Nifty Realty gainer in the trade on Tuesday. The shares of the real estate company ended nearly five percent higher today. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 79 per share.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 10

Macrotech Developers | The shares of Macrotech Developers, or Lodha, was among the top Nifty Realty gainers on Tuesday. The stock ended 4.35 percent higher and touched an intraday high of Rs 691.75 per share, snapping a five day losing streak. 

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 10

DLF | The shares of the real estate company jumped over two percent in the trade today, up for second day in a row. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 497.8 apiece, before settling 2.5 percent higher at Rs 494.5 per share.

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 10

Brigade Enterprises | The shares of the company rose as much as 2.5 percent on Tuesday to hit an intraday high of Rs 598 per share. The stock ended 1.8 percent higher.

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 10

Oberoi Realty | The shares of the premium real estate developers hit an intraday high of Rs 1,105 apiece, before ending 1.3 percent higher at Rs 1,097.2 per share. The stock traded in the green for second day in a row. 

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 10

Suntech Realty | The shares of the real estate company, like most of its peers, rose in the trade on Tuesday. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 364.35, and ended the session 0.67 percent higher. The stock was up for second straight session. 

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 10

Sobha | The shares of the real estate company ended 1.16 percent higher at Rs 608 on Tuesday. Earlier in the session, the stock hit an intraday high of Rs 614 per share. The stock extended its gaining streak to fifth day. 

CNBCTV18
Image count8 / 10

DB Realty | While most of the real estate stocks rose on Tuesday, the shares of DB Realty ended seven percent in the green. The stock hit a intraday low of Rs 145.2 apiece. The stock was down for second day in a row. 

CNBCTV18
Image count9 / 10

Omaxe | The shares of the realty company ended four percent lower in the trade on Tuesday. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 42.05 earlier in the session. The shares were down for fourth straight session. 

CNBCTV18
Image count10 / 10

Phoenix Mills | The real estate company was the only Nifty Realty stock that ended in the red on Tuesday. The stock ended 1.75 percent lower today.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X