1 / 5 RBL Bank | Shares of the lender crashed over 23 percent intraday as negative developments--Vishwawir Ahuja exiting as MD and CEO and RBI appointing Chief General Manager Yogesh K Dayal as an additional director on board--weighed on investor sentiment. However, it came off its lows and ended 18.10 percent lower.



2 / 5 HFCL | The company receives approval as 'trusted source' from NSCS for all telcos and infrastructure. With this, the stock ended 3.64 percent higher.



3 / 5 HP Adhesives | Shares of the adhesive and sealant maker made a strong debut on Dalal Street today. On BSE, HP Adhesives shares were listed at Rs 319 apiece, a premium of 16.4 percent over its issue price and about 15 percent premium on NSE.



4 / 5 Bliss GVS Pharma | The company ended 14.64 percent higher and was the top gainer on Nifty500.