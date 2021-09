1 / 6 Nifty Realty | The sectoral index continued to witness strong buying traction for the third day in a row, gaining the most by rising 1.5 percent.









2 / 6 Nifty IT | Technology stocks were in the spotlight today after a positive read-through from technology giant Accenture's quarterly earnings. Nifty IT ended up nearly 1 percent.









3 / 6 Dilip Buildcon | The stock ended nearly 3.4 percent higher as the company and VPR Mining Infrastructure have been appointed as the mine developer cum operator for the Pachhwara Central Coal Block Mine. The total contract value of the tender is Rs 32,156.04 crore.









4 / 6 Sansera Engineering | The scrip closed 10 percent higher at Rs 818.95. Shares listed at Rs 811.35 on the BSE which implies a premium of 9.05 percent to the issue price of Rs 744.









5 / 6 PVR | Shares of the multiplex operator closed 3 percent lower after CRISIL downgraded its long-term rating of bank loan facilities of the company to A+/negative from AA-/negative and short term rating to A1 from A1+.