1 / 5 Multiplex operators | Shares of PVR and INOX Leisure ended 5.6 and 6.8 percent higher after Maharashtra decided to allow the reopening of cinema halls from October 22.









2 / 5 Automobile stocks | Shares of Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto rose nearly 3-7 percent, were among the best performers on the Nifty50 index. The Nifty Auto index gained the most by rising 3.2 percent.









3 / 5 Defensive sectors | Defensive sectors such as information technology, pharmaceuticals and fast-moving consumer goods witnessed selling pressure with Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma and Nifty FMCG falling 1-3 percent. HCL Technologies, Divi's Laboratories, Tech Mahindra and Wipro were the biggest laggards on the 50-stock index, down 3-5 percent.









4 / 5 PSP Projects | The stock ended nearly 12 percent higher after the company bagged orders worth Rs 421.87 crore towards institutional, industrial, residential and precast segments from various clients.