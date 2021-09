1 / 6 Power Grid | The shares rose almost 4.5 percent after it received shareholders’ approval to raise up to Rs 6,000 crore through bonds or debentures on a private placement basis.









2 / 6 NTPC | The shares rose nearly 4 percent after its board recommended a final dividend of 31.50 percent and announced buyback of 2 percent of paid-up capital in FY21.









3 / 6 Bharti Airtel | The shares closed 3.70 percent, slipping for the second day as the company announced shareholders eligible to receive the rights entitlement in its rights issue.









4 / 6 IT stocks | Nifty IT plunged over 2 percent as shares of Coforge, Tech Mahindra, Mindtree, Larsen & Toubro slumped over 3 percent in volatile trade on Tuesday.









5 / 6 Realty sector | Realty stocks slumped over 3 percent on Tuesday as the stocks underwent profit booking after a stellar rally in the past few days.