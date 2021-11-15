0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • photos>
  • market>
  • stocks>

  • Policybazaar, Nykaa, Maruti Suzuki and others: Top stocks to watch out for on Nov 15

View as Slide Show Image

Policybazaar, Nykaa, Maruti Suzuki and others: Top stocks to watch out for on Nov 15

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Policybazaar, Nykaa, Maruti Suzuki and others: Top stocks to watch out for on Nov 15

SGX Nifty50 futures, an early indicator of Nifty50's performance, hinted at a higher start for Dalal Street. The contract gained 0.4 percent at 18,202 as of 7:04 am. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade today: