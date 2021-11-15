Policybazaar, Nykaa, Maruti Suzuki and others: Top stocks to watch out for on Nov 15



1 / 10 PB Fintech | The operator of Policybazaar will make its debut on the bourses today. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 980 per share.



2 / 10 Sigachi Industries | The company's shares will be listed on the exchanges today. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 163 a share.



3 / 10 SJS Enterprises | The decorative aesthetics products manufacturer will list on the BSE and NSE today. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 542 per share.



4 / 10 Maruti Suzuki India | The automaker got clearance for a new manufacturing plant. Haryana government has approved an allotment of 900 acres of land for Maruti Suzuki's new manufacturing plant.



5 / 10 Nykaa | FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates Nykaa, said its net profit stood at Rs 1.2 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 as compared to a net profit of Rs 27 crore in the quarter September 2020. Revenue grew 47 percent to Rs 885.3 crore YoY.



6 / 10 Fino Payments Bank | The bank reported a 74 percent jump in net profit to Rs 7.89 crore in Q2 FY22 while revenue grew 35 percent YoY to Rs 242.15 crore.



7 / 10 Coal India | The company's profit dipped to Rs 2,932.7 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 2,951.6 crore a year ago. Its revenue rose to Rs 23,291 crore from Rs 21,153.1 crore YoY.



8 / 10 ONGC | The company's profit jumped to Rs 18,347.7 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 4,334.7 crore in Q1 FY22. The company's revenue was at Rs 24,353.6 crore, up from Rs 23,021.6 crore QoQ.



9 / 10 Hero MotoCorp | The company posted a profit of Rs 794.4 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to Rs 953.4 crore a year ago. Revenue came in at Rs 8,453.4 crore against the Rs 9,637.3 crore a year ago.