PNB, Tech Mahindra, L&T: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

PNB | Morgan Stanley has an 'equal weight' call on the shares of PNB with a target price of Rs 60 on its shares. The brokerage says that company's gradual recovery remains on track.

Tech Mahindra | Nomura has an 'buy' call on the shares of Tech Mahindra with a target price of Rs 60 on its shares. The brokerage says that company's revenue is largely in-line.

GAIL | Jefferies has a 'hold' calls on the shares of GAIL with a target price of Rs 90 on its shares. The brokerage says that company's near-term earnings outlook is challenged.