0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • photos>
  • market>
  • stocks>

  • Reliance Industries, PNB Housing, SBI, Hero MotoCorp, Paytm and more: Top stocks to watch out for on Nov 29

View as Slide Show Image

Reliance Industries, PNB Housing, SBI, Hero MotoCorp, Paytm and more: Top stocks to watch out for on Nov 29

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Reliance Industries, PNB Housing, SBI, Hero MotoCorp, Paytm and more: Top stocks to watch out for on Nov 29

As of 6:52 am, SGX Nifty50 futures were flat at 17,033 which hinted at a tepid opening for the Indian benchmark indices. PNB Housing, SBI, Hero MotoCorp, and Paytm are among the top stocks to watch out for in trade today. Take a look: