PNB, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Bank of India: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY
Goldman Sachs has a 'buy' call on shares of Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 880 on its shares while UBS has a 'buy' call on shares of HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 1,900 on its shares.
Bharti Airtel | Goldman Sachs has a 'buy' call on the shares of Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 880 on its shares. The brokerage house believes that the company's comments on subscribers and market share won’t impact potential tariff hikes in the near term.
HDFC Bank | UBS has a 'buy' call on shares of HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 1,900 on its shares. The brokerage house says that merger-related concerns have reduced in the last six months.
PSU Banks | Morgan Stanely has an 'equal-weight' call on shares of PNB with a target price of Rs 60 on its shares, whereas 'overweight' for Bank of India with a target price of Rs 125 on its shares. The brokerage house says that state-owned enterprise has done well and expects continued strong performance.