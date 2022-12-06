English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks News

PNB, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Bank of India: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

PNB, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Bank of India: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

PNB, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Bank of India: Tuesday's top brokerage calls
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Dec 6, 2022 8:41:54 AM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show

SUMMARY

Goldman Sachs has a 'buy' call on shares of Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 880 on its shares while UBS has a 'buy' call on shares of HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 1,900 on its shares.

CNBCTV18
1 / 3

Bharti Airtel | Goldman Sachs has a 'buy' call on the shares of Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 880 on its shares. The brokerage house believes that the company's comments on subscribers and market share won’t impact potential tariff hikes in the near term.

CNBCTV18
2 / 3

HDFC Bank | UBS has a 'buy' call on shares of HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 1,900 on its shares. The brokerage house says that merger-related concerns have reduced in the last six months.

CNBCTV18
3 / 3

PSU Banks | Morgan Stanely has an 'equal-weight' call on shares of PNB with a target price of Rs 60 on its shares, whereas 'overweight' for Bank of India with a target price of Rs 125 on its shares. The brokerage house says that state-owned enterprise has done well and expects continued strong performance.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

SBI, Coal India, Maruti Suzuki and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Next Article

Apollo Hospitals, SBI Life, Tech Mahindra and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

arrow down