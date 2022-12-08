Phoenix Mills, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank: Thursday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY CLSA has an 'outperform' call on the shares of Phoenix Mills with a target price of Rs 1,688 on its shares.

Phoenix Mills | CLSA has an 'outperform' call on the shares of Phoenix Mills with a target price of Rs 1,688 on its shares. The brokerage house says that it expects strong rental growth in medium term.

Banking Sector | Morgan Stanley says that it expects another strong year has due to sustained growth and benign credit cycle. The brokerage also says that ICICI and Axis Bank will gain strong traction as second leg of re-rating plays out.

Auto Sector | Nomura says that signs of weak demand for small cars is becoming prominent. It also added that small car discounts are on the rise.