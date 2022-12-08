English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
gujarat banner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks News

Phoenix Mills, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank: Thursday's top brokerage calls

Phoenix Mills, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank: Thursday's top brokerage calls

Phoenix Mills, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank: Thursday's top brokerage calls
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Dec 8, 2022 8:51:37 AM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show

SUMMARY

CLSA has an 'outperform' call on the shares of Phoenix Mills with a target price of Rs 1,688 on its shares.

CNBCTV18
1 / 4

Phoenix Mills | CLSA has an 'outperform' call on the shares of Phoenix Mills with a target price of Rs 1,688 on its shares. The brokerage house says that it expects strong rental growth in medium term.

CNBCTV18
2 / 4

Banking Sector | Morgan Stanley says that it expects another strong year has due to sustained growth and benign credit cycle. The brokerage also says that ICICI and Axis Bank will gain strong traction as second leg of re-rating plays out.

CNBCTV18
3 / 4

Auto Sector | Nomura says that signs of weak demand for small cars is becoming prominent. It also added that small car discounts are on the rise.

CNBCTV18
4 / 4

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Next Article

Wall Street loses value as US data muddies Federal Reserve's rates outlook

arrow down