Persistent, Samvardhana Motherson, Murthoot Finance: Monday's top brokerage calls

1 Min(s) Read

By Sangam Singh  Dec 5, 2022 9:17:20 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

JPMorgan has a 'neutral' call on shares of Persistent with a target price of Rs 4,100 on its shares while CITI has a 'sell' call on shares of Samvardhana Motherson with a target price of Rs 68 on its shares.

Persistent | JPMorgan has a 'neutral' call on shares of Persistent with a target price of Rs 4,100 on its shares. The brokerage house believes that the stock is fairly valued.

Samvardhana Motherson | CITI has a 'sell' call on shares of Samvardhana Motherson with a target price of Rs 68 on its shares. The brokerage house believes that growth aspirations are ambitious.

IT Companies | Nomura says that it sees divergence in the operating performance of IT companies in FY24. It also added that IT sector valuation has moderated significantly.

Gold NBFCS | Morgan Stanely gives an 'overweight' call on Manappuram Finance and adds that valuation multiples are also attractive for the company. The brokerage also gives an equal weight call on Murthoot Finance, says that Mannapuram Finance looks better positioned than Muthoot.

