PB Fintech, GSK Pharma, Godrej Consumers: Monday's top brokerage calls

By Sangam Singh  Mar 20, 2023 9:18:57 AM IST (Updated)

Goldman Sachs has 'buy' rating on Godrej Consumers with a target of Rs 1,100 per share while Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' rating on PB Fintech with a target of Rs 705 per share.

PB Fintech | Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' rating on PB Fintech with a target of Rs 705 per share. The brokerage says super quality of business originated relative to agency channel is a key differentiator.

GSK Pharma | Morgan Stanley maintains 'underweight' rating on GSK Pharma with a target of Rs 1,256 per share. The brokerage says company has high single digit growth for revenue for next three-four years.

Godrej Consumers | Goldman Sachs has 'buy' rating on Godrej Consumers with a target of Rs 1,100 per share. The brokerage says as it believes turnaround is likely to gather momentum as reset phase is behind.

Can Fin Homes | Jefferies has 'buy' rating on Can Fin Homes with a target of Rs 635 per share. The brokerage says Suresh Iyer's appointment as CEO is positive.

