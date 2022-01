1 / 5 Zomato Ltd | Zomato shares nosedived to a 52-week low on Monday, extending losses to the fifth session in a row. The stock of the food aggregator ended 20 percent down - slipping into double digits for the first time since making a strong debut on bourses BSE and NSE in July 2021.



2 / 5 One Communication | Paytm parent One97 Communications' shares closed 4.43 percent down and plunged more than eight percent to a record low on Monday, sliding below the Rs 900-mark for the first time since their listing in November 2021.



3 / 5 Vodafone Idea | Shares of Vodafone Idea closed 10 percent lower on Monday after analysts were disappointed by the company’s earnings performance for the quarter ended December. Vodafone Idea's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 7,230.9 crore in Q3FY22 even as revenues rose 3.3 percent sequentially.



4 / 5 Reliance Industries Ltd | Reliance Industries shares closed 4 percent lower on Monday after the oil-to-telecom conglomerate reported a strong set of earnings last week. The RIL stock rose as much as 1 percent to Rs 2,504.1 on BSE during early morning before giving up gains in the mid-trading session.