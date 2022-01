1 / 5 Paytm | On BSE, Paytm shares fell as much as 3.9 percent to Rs 880 during the session before recovering most of those losses. Paytm parent One97 Communications' shares hovered around the Rs 900-mark on Thursday, as most new-age business stocks remained under sustained selling pressure. The shares closed 2.64 percent down on Thursday.



2 / 5 Zomato | Shares of the company plunged 10 percent to the Rs 90.5 mark on Thursday as new age stocks continued to be under selling pressure amid a broad market sell-off. On BSE, the Zomato stock was locked in the lower circuit at 10 percent in afternoon deals, not far from a 52-week low of Rs 84.1 touched on Tuesday.



3 / 5 Torrent Pharma | Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals tumbled over 16 percent during intraday trade on Thursday after the company reported disappointing December quarter (Q3FY22) results on the margins front. The shares of the pharma company closed 15 percent on the BSE today.



4 / 5 TV18 Broadcast Ltd | Shares of the media company closed 20 percent higher after Reliance roped in Uday Shankar, former Star & Disney India chairman, and James Murdoch, as strategic partners in the growing media business, according to the sources.