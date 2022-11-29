Paytm, Zomato, Dalmia Bharat: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY CLSA has an 'buy' call on Paytm with a target price of Rs 650 on its share while Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on Zomato with a target price of Rs 92 on its shares.

Paytm | CLSA has an 'buy' call on Paytm with a target price of Rs 650 on its shares. The brokerage house says that loan and credit card distribution will be revenue growth drivers for the company.

Zomato | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on Zomato with a target price of Rs 92 on its shares. The brokerage house says that potential exit of Amazon from food delivery business highlights barrier to scale business for new entrant in India.

Dalmia Bharat | Jefferies has an 'buy' call on Dalmia Bharat with a target price of Rs 2,060 on its shares. The brokerage house says that turnaround in east profitability will be a key.

Tyre Companies | Morgan Stanley says that it is positive on tyre market as it is driven by a stable volume outlook, improving margins and return ratios. The brokerage has an 'overweight' call on Apollo Tyres with a target price of Rs 348 on its shares and 'underweight' for shares of Balkrishna Industries with a target price of Rs 1,661.