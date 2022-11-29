English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks News

Paytm, Zomato, Dalmia Bharat: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

Paytm, Zomato, Dalmia Bharat: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

Paytm, Zomato, Dalmia Bharat: Tuesday's top brokerage calls
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Nov 29, 2022 8:41:31 AM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show

SUMMARY

CLSA has an 'buy' call on Paytm with a target price of Rs 650 on its share while Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on Zomato with a target price of Rs 92 on its shares.

CNBCTV18
1 / 4

Paytm | CLSA has an 'buy' call on Paytm with a target price of Rs 650 on its shares. The brokerage house says that loan and credit card distribution will be revenue growth drivers for the company.

CNBCTV18
2 / 4

Zomato | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on Zomato with a target price of Rs 92 on its shares. The brokerage house says that potential exit of Amazon from food delivery business highlights barrier to scale business for new entrant in India.

CNBCTV18
3 / 4

Dalmia Bharat | Jefferies has an 'buy' call on Dalmia Bharat with a target price of Rs 2,060 on its shares. The brokerage house says that turnaround in east profitability will be a key.

CNBCTV18
4 / 4

Tyre Companies | Morgan Stanley says that it is positive on tyre market as it is driven by a stable volume outlook, improving margins and return ratios. The brokerage has an 'overweight' call on Apollo Tyres with a target price of Rs 348 on its shares and 'underweight' for shares of Balkrishna Industries with a target price of Rs 1,661.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Bharti Airtel, Voltas, IGL and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Next Article

Wall Street wobbles to a mixed close, indexes keep weekly gains

arrow down

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng