1 / 5 Paytm | Share price of One 97 Communications, the parent firm of Paytm, rose over 3 percent in the early trade today after the company clarified on the BSE query. The BSE on March 22 sought clarification from One 97 Communications, over the sharp fall in its share prices. The shares, however, ended 4 percent lower.



2 / 5 Bajaj Electricals | Bajaj Electricals share price edged higher by over 2 percent intraday on Wednesday after the company renewed trade licensing agreement with Morphy Richards for 15 years. The shares closed at 1.31 percent higher.



3 / 5 Hero MotoCorp | Hero MotoCorp share price slipped 4 percent intraday today after the Income Tax (I-T) department conducted search operations at the company's 25 premises. The department is conducting the search operations at the offices and residences of Hero MotoCorp senior management in Delhi, Gururgram and in other parts of North India. The shares of the company ended 1.37 percent lower.



4 / 5 Indian Hotels | A meeting of the QIP Committee of the board of directors of Indian Hotels Company is scheduled to be held on March 25 to consider and approve the issue price, including a discount, if any, for the equity shares to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers. The shares ended 3.50 percent higher.