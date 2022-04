1 / 6 ONGC | Shares of the state-owned oil and gas producer closed 3.11 percent higher after OPEC cut its forecast for growth in world oil demand in 2022 citing the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, rising inflation and resurgence of Omicron coronavirus variant in China.



2 / 6 Anand Rathi | The stock settled 7.17 percent higher a day after it reported a 239 percent rise in profit to Rs 35 crore and revenue increased 49 percent in Q4FY22 on a year-on-year basis.



3 / 6 Hariom Pipe | The company’s shares made a stellar market debut today. On BSE, the stock is listed at Rs 214 apiece, a premium of 39.9 percent over its issue price of Rs 153. On NSE, the stock debuted at Rs 220 apiece, a stellar premium of 43.8 percent. It finished the day at a premium of 46.86 percent and 50.98 percent on BSE and NSE, respectively.



4 / 6 Vakrangee | In the Nifty500 pack, this IT stock surged 10.59 percent to finish at Rs 37.75.



5 / 6 IIFL Finance | The financial stock in the Nifty500 pack too jumped 7.70 percent to end at 365.95.