NTPC, JSW Energy, Indigo, Infosys: Tuesday's brokerage call

By Sangam Singh  Mar 21, 2023 9:01:45 AM IST (Updated)

Jefferies says Indian financials have also borne the rub-off effect of global dislocations while Morgan Stanley says IndiGo's traffic increased 71 percent year-on-year (YoY) & was 37 percent above February 2019.

Power Sector | Jefferies says coal stocks at power plant are at comfortable levels. It adds NTPC, JSW Energy and IEX are beneficiaries of this peak demand pocket.

Banks | Jefferies says Indian financials have also borne the rub-off effect of global dislocations. It added banks are better placed with higher retail deposits, limited ALM Gap & MTM.

Airlines | Morgan Stanley says IndiGo's traffic increased 71 percent year-on-year (YoY) & was 37 percent above February 2019. It adds that overweight rating on Indigo.

IT services | Morgan Stanley says macro concerns could lead to the correction of stocks in the near term. It added that have multiple reasons to be constructive over the medium term.

    X