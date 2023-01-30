homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks News

NTPC, DLF, Vedanta: Monday's top brokerage calls

By Sangam Singh  Jan 30, 2023 8:44:07 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

CITI has a 'neutral' call on the shares of Vedanta with a target price of Rs 335 on its shares whereas Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Bajaj Finance with a target price of Rs 8,000 on its shares.

Vedanta | CITI has a 'neutral' call on the shares of Vedanta with a target price of Rs 335 on its shares. The brokerage says that company's dividend outflow for FY23 so far would amount to $3.7 billion.

Bajaj Finance | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Bajaj Finance with a target price of Rs 8,000 on its shares. The brokerage says that company's consensus earnings revisions remain positive.

NTPC | CITI has an 'buy' call on the shares of NTPC with a target price of Rs 202 on its shares. The brokerage says that company witnessed healthy Q3 and attractive valuations with decent growth.

DLF | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of DLF with a target price of Rs 417 on its shares. The brokerage says that NCR market demand remains strong.

