Gas companies | Reports that Indraprastha Gas has announced a hike in prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) in the Delhi-NCR region drove the stock to close about 10 percent higher. With this news, shares of other gas companies like Mahanagar Gas and Gujarat Gas also jumped and settled 7 and 5 percent higher, respectively.



NMDC | Shares of the metal company had fallen as much as 3 percent intraday but recouped its losses and ended 0.1 percent higher. The recovery was after NMDC said it has raised prices of iron ore by Rs 400 per tonne. The company has raised prices of lump ore to Rs 6,000 from Rs 5,600 and Fines to Rs 4,960 from Rs 4,560 per tonne.