First weekly gain for the Nifty50 in more than a month

Indian equity benchmarks finished the week around three percent higher — their first positive week after five back-to-back weekly losses. Much of that gain came about at the fag-end of the week, as the main indices made a comeback with their best single-day gain in three months on Friday. Barring IT, all of the sectors strengthened, helping Dalal Street endure wild swings in its global peers as investors fretted over aggressive hikes in pandemic-era interest rates and concerns about receding global growth.