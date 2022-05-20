Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Indian Premier
League 2022

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
View as Slide Show Image

First weekly gain for the Nifty50 in more than a month

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
First weekly gain for the Nifty50 in more than a month

Indian equity benchmarks finished the week around three percent higher — their first positive week after five back-to-back weekly losses. Much of that gain came about at the fag-end of the week, as the main indices made a comeback with their best single-day gain in three months on Friday. Barring IT, all of the sectors strengthened, helping Dalal Street endure wild swings in its global peers as investors fretted over aggressive hikes in pandemic-era interest rates and concerns about receding global growth.

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More