  • Nifty50 makes its fastest 1,000 point run ever. Here's how it has gained pace over years

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Nifty has taken less than 20 sessions to reach the 17,000 level after hitting 16,000 for the first time ever. It was on August 3, 2021 that the 50-scrip benchmark surpassed the 16,000 mark in intraday trade, bringing cheers to the bulls, as investors bet on a faster economic recovery from the ravages of the second wave of coronavirus infections. The index's breakout above the much-awaited 17,000 hurdle hours before the release of official data on India's GDP. What's in store for the Nifty now? Here's a look at the Nifty's 1,000-point journeys in the recent past.