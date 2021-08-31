Nifty50 makes its fastest 1,000-point run ever. Here's how it has gained pace over years



1 / 7 On August 31, 2021, Nifty50 touched the 17,000 mark for the first time ever, taking its year-to-date gain to 22 percent. Hopes of recovery and optimism on vaccine drives around the globe and back home have propelled the index's northbound journey during this period. After August 3, 2021, when the barometer surpassed the 16,000 mark for the very first time, it took the index only 18 more sessions to reach the next 1,000-point milestone.









3 / 7 Its journey from 14k to 15k was also quite aggressive. Just like the latest 1,000-point run, the journey from 14,000 to 15,000 took the index 22 sessions, from December 31, 2020 to February 2, 2021.









4 / 7 It took the Indian equity benchmark 25 days after November 24, 2020 — when it touched 13,000 for the first time — to reach the 14,000 mark.









5 / 7 Its journey from 12,000 to 13,000, however, was not so short, at least compared to the recent times. It took Nifty50 more than a year to hit 13,000 after scaling the 12,000 peak in intraday trade, which was on May 23, 2019.









6 / 7 Nifty touched the 11,000 mark for the very first time on January 23, 2018, only to successfully cover a 1,000-point distance on May 23, 2019.





