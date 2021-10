1 / 6 Latest 1,000-point journey: The Nifty50 touched the psychologically important 18,000 mark for the first time in intraday trade on October 11, having reached the altitude of 17,000 on August 31. It took the 50-scrip index 41 days to complete its latest 1,000-point journey.









2 / 6 The Nifty50 hit an all-time high of 18,037.7 on October 11, 2021.









3 / 6 The Nifty took 28 days to cover the 1,000-point distance to 17,000. It climbed up 16,000 for the first time on August 3, 2021.









4 / 6 The Nifty has given a return of 51 percent between October 2020 and October 2021.









5 / 6 The index took six months to reach 15,000 from 14,000, a level it had reached from the 13,000 mark in about one month.