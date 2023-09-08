Three out of the five top performers on the NSE indices had their best week since listing

1 / 7

The Nifty 50 gained 2 percent this week, marking its best week since the end of June, which is nearly three months. The index also gained for the second week in a row and is within 200 points of reaching the 20,000 mark.

Three out of the five top performers on NSE indices - Nifty 50, Nifty Next 50, Nifty Midcap, Nifty Smallcap, Nifty 500 had their best week since listing. Here's a look at these five names:

Coal India | Shares of India's largest mining company ended higher by 19 percent for the week, emerging as the top performer on the Nifty 50 index. This was the best week for Coal India since it became a public company in 2010. L&T was a distant second on the Nifty 50, gaining 7.4 percent for the week.

Nykaa | Shares of the online fashion retailer ended as the top gainer on the Nifty Next 50 index, which is the next 50 companies after the top 50 listed on the benchmark index. Nykaa's shares ended nearly 8 percent higher for the week, thereby reporting its best week since May last year.

IRFC | Shares of the railway financier have been on a tear this week. The stock ended as the top performer on the Nifty Midcap index, ending with gains of 38 percent. This was the best week for the stock since it listed in January 2021. The stock also closed above a market capitalisation of Rs 1 lakh crore.

Cochin Shipyard | The other theme that was active this week were shipbuilding companies. The stocks continued Thursday's breathtaking rally on Friday as well. Cochin Shipyard ended the week 33 percent higher, ending as the top gainer on the Nifty Smallcap index. This was also the company's best week since listing in 2017.

