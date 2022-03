1 / 5 Paytm | Paytm shares have fallen almost 64 percent from their IPO price, and 60.5 percent from their peak. Paytm has lost Rs 89,185 crore in market capitalisation since the IPO. On Monday, the stock slipped below the Rs 675 level for the first time ever, after the RBI barred the company's payments bank - Paytm Payments Bank - from opening new accounts citing "material supervisory concerns". Paytm Payments Bank said it is taking immediate actions to comply with the RBI's direction, and that its existing customers can continue to operate banking and digital payments services without interruption.



2 / 5 CarTrade Tech | Shares of the company have fallen about 65 percent from their issue price as well as all-time high. The stock began its journey in the secondary market in August 2021. CarTrade Tech has lost Rs 4,893 crore in market value since its IPO.



3 / 5 PB Fintech | The stock of PB Fintech, the parent of online insurance aggregator Policybazaar, has retreated about 28.5 percent from its issue price. It has dropped as much as 52.3 percent from its peak. PB Fintech shares listed on BSE and NSE in November 2021. PB Fintech has lost Rs 12,537 crore in mcap since its IPO.



4 / 5 Nykaa | The company has managed to command a premium of about 23.7 percent over its issue price. However, it has declined as much as 46 percent from its high. The Nykaa stock has added as much as Rs 12,626 crore to its market value since its listing in late October 2021.