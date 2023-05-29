This auto parts maker is giving bonus shares and dividend — Check details here

SUMMARY The company’s board has also recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share on shares of face value of Rs 10 for the financial year ending March 2023.

Shares of NDR Auto Components, an auto components supplier with a market capitalisation of nearly Rs 500 crore ended in an upper circuit of 20 percent on Monday. The close of Rs 809.60 also happens to be a 52-week high for the stock.

Shares of the company surged after it announced a 1:1 bonus issue along with its March quarter earnings. This means that shareholders will receive one bonus share for every share they hold in the company.

NDR Auto Components has proposed a total of 59,46,326 equity shares of the company at a face value of Rs 10 per piece. The bonus shares will be paid to the company’s shareholders by July 28, 2023. The issue is subjet to approval from shareholders.

The company’s board has also recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share on shares of face value of Rs 10 for the financial year ending March 2023.

NDR Auto Components’ consolidated net profit during the March quarter jumped 64.22 percent to Rs 9.96 crore compared to Rs 6.06 crore in the same period last year.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter increased 63.35 percent to Rs 130.25 crore from Rs 79.59 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of NDR Auto Components ended in a 20 percnt upper circuit. The stock has gained 40 percent so far this year, has doubled over a 12-month period, and has gained over 500 percent over the last five years.