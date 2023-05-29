This auto parts maker is giving bonus shares and dividend — Check details here

SUMMARY The company’s board has also recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share on shares of face value of Rs 10 for the financial year ending March 2023.

Shares of NDR Auto Components, an auto components supplier with a market capitalisation of nearly Rs 500 crore ended in an upper circuit of 20 percent on Monday. The close of Rs 809.60 also happens to be a 52-week high for the stock.

Shares of the company surged after it announced a 1:1 bonus issue along with its March quarter earnings. This means that shareholders will receive one bonus share for every share they hold in the company.