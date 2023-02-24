NDMC, Axis Bank, Nestle India, Sun Pharma: Friday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley gives overweight rating on Axis Bank for a target Rs 1,200 per share whereas CS gives neutral rating on Sun Pharma with a target Rs 950 per share.

NMDC | MOFSL maintains buy rating on NMDC with a target of Rs 155 per share. The brokerage says that company is very well placed to capitalise on growth opportunity ahead.

Axis Bank | Morgan Stanley gives overweight rating on Axis Bank for a target Rs 1,200 per share. The brokerage says management expects likely completion of Citi acquisition by March 1 this year.

Nestle India | UBS gives buy rating for Nestle India with a target Rs 23,000 on shares. The brokerage says company is poised for an industry leading growth.

Sun Pharma | CS gives neutral rating on Sun Pharma with a target Rs 950 per share. The brokerage says Winlevi average realiations very low but can improve.