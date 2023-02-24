English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks NewsNDMC, Axis Bank, Nestle India, Sun Pharma: Friday's top brokerage calls

NDMC, Axis Bank, Nestle India, Sun Pharma: Friday's top brokerage calls

NDMC, Axis Bank, Nestle India, Sun Pharma: Friday's top brokerage calls
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Feb 24, 2023 9:41:32 AM IST (Updated)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Morgan Stanley gives overweight rating on Axis Bank for a target Rs 1,200 per share whereas CS gives neutral rating on Sun Pharma with a target Rs 950 per share.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 4

NMDC | MOFSL maintains buy rating on NMDC with a target of Rs 155 per share. The brokerage says that company is very well placed to capitalise on growth opportunity ahead.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 4

Axis Bank | Morgan Stanley gives overweight rating on Axis Bank for a target Rs 1,200 per share. The brokerage says management expects likely completion of Citi acquisition by March 1 this year.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 4

Nestle India | UBS gives buy rating for Nestle India with a target Rs 23,000 on shares. The brokerage says company is poised for an industry leading growth.

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 4

Sun Pharma | CS gives neutral rating on Sun Pharma with a target Rs 950 per share. The brokerage says Winlevi average realiations very low but can improve.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Next Article

Wall Street advances despite higher interest rate expectations

arrow down

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X