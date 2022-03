1 / 10 Natco Pharma | The company has launched a generic version of Revlimid in the US. Celgene Corp's Revlimid clocks sales of about $8 billion in the US.



2 / 10 Future Enterprises | Meetings of the shareholders & creditors of the company will be held on April 20 and 21.



3 / 10 Axis Bank | Axis Bank is set to close a deal to acquire New York-headquartered Citibank’s consumer business in India as early as next week, two people directly in the know of the matter told CNBC-TV18. “We would like to clarify that the said news item is speculative and the Bank does not comment on market speculation,” the lender said in its clarification to bourses.



4 / 10 Tata Consultancy Services | TCS plans to overhaul its organisational structure with specialised groups targeted to help startups as well as large global firms as Asia’s largest software outsourcing provider gears up to double its revenues to $50 billion before 2030, as per a report.



5 / 10 Great Eastern Shipping Company | The company's subsidiary Greatship (India) has contracted to sell its 2010 built R-class Platform supply vessel 'Greatship Rohini' for scrapping. Greatship Rohini had suffered damage due to a fire incident onboard in February 2021. The vessel is expected to be delivered to the buyer in Q4 FY22.



6 / 10 Metro Brands | The company has approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share on its face value of Rs 5 each for FY22. The record date has been fixed as March 19 for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividends.



7 / 10 NLC India | The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22.



8 / 10 Arihant Superstructures | Deepak Lohia has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company. The company has already searched Rajendra Pawar to take the position of CFO. The proposal will be kept in the next board meeting for the CFO appointment.



9 / 10 Dodla Dairy | The dairy company said the board has approved the purchase of assets, business, and plant & machinery up to Rs 55 crore. It has also approved funding for subsidiaries Orgafeed, and Dodla Dairy Kenya, up to Rs 40 crore each.