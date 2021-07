Market

Motilal Oswal’s top fundamental stock picks for today: SBI Life, UltraTech Cement and more

Updated : July 12, 2021 09:54 AM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on SBI Life, UltraTech Cement, Ashok Leyland, KEC International and Deepak Nitrite and recommends buying these stocks for an upside of up to 25 percent.

CNBCTV18.com

SBI Life Insurance Company | Buy | TP: Rs 1,200 | Upside: 18 percent

UltraTech Cement | Buy | TP: Rs 8,050 | Upside: 17 percent

Ashok Leyland | Buy | TP: Rs 156 | Upside: 25 percent

KEC International | Buy | TP: Rs 510 | Upside: 22 percent

Deepak Nitrite | Buy | TP: Rs 2,300 | Upside: 18 percent

Published : July 12, 2021 09:54 AM IST