Motilal Oswal's top fundamental picks: Tata Motors, HUL, and more

Updated : June 17, 2021 09:56 AM IST

Motilal Oswal recommends buying Tata Motors, Aurobindo Pharma, Max Financial Services, Hindustan Unilever and Whirlpool of India for a time frame of one year with an estimated upside of 15-33 percent.

CNBCTV18.com

Tata Motors | Buy | TP: Rs 405 | Upside: 16 percent

Aurobindo Pharma | Buy | TP: Rs 1,150 | Upside: 17 percent

Hindustan Unilever | Buy | TP: Rs 2,780 | Upside: 15 percent

Max Financial Services | Buy | TP: Rs 1,200 | Upside: 17 percent

Whirlpool of India | Buy | TP: Rs 3,020 | Upside: 33 percent

