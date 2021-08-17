Motilal Oswal's stock picks with up to 19% upside: ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma and more

Motilal Oswal is bullish on ICICI Bank, Hindalco Industries, Gujarat Gas, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Godrej Consumer Products and recommends buying these stocks with an upside of up to 19 percent. Here are Motilal Oswal's top stock picks:
ICICI Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 835 | Upside 19%
Hindalco | Buy | Target Price: Rs 520 | Upside 18%
Gujarat Gas | Buy | Target Price: Rs 860 | Upside 17%
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | Buy | Target Price: Rs 900 | Upside 15%
Godrej Consumer Products | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,140 | Upside 15%