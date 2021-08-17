View as Slide Show Image

Motilal Oswal's stock picks with up to 19% upside: ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma and more

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Motilal Oswal is bullish on ICICI Bank, Hindalco Industries, Gujarat Gas, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Godrej Consumer Products and recommends buying these stocks with an upside of up to 19 percent. Here are Motilal Oswal's top stock picks: