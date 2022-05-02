Monday's top brokerage calls: Wipro, IndusInd Bank and Mphasis

[caption id="attachment_13350792" align="aligncenter" width="679"] Morgan Stanley on IndusInd Bank | The brokerage firm expects credit cost to normalise, thereby driving 14-15 percent return on equity in FY23 and FY24. Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on shares of IndusInd Bank.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13350822" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Credit Suisse on IndusInd Bank | The brokerage firm has raised its EPS estimates for FY23 and FY24 by 2 percent on account of better asset quality outcomes. Credit Suisse has maintained its 'outperform' rating on shares of IndusInd Bank.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13350972" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Kotak Institutional Equities on IndusInd Bank | The bank may see a less exciting growth phase ahead, said Kotak Institutional Equities. The domestic brokerage house has maintained its 'buy' call on the lender's stock but raised its target price to Rs 1,050 from Rs 975.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13350982" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Nomura on Mphasis | Nomura has a 'neutral' recommendation on the stock and has cut EPS estimates for FY24 by 9-10 percent primarily due to margin pressure.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13350992" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Jefferies on Wipro | The brokerage firm has said that acquisitions are helping boost growth but they are driving down the margin. Jefferies has maintained its 'hold' rating on shares of Wipro.[/caption]