Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
View as Slide Show Image

Monday's top brokerage calls: Wipro, IndusInd Bank and Mphasis

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Monday's top brokerage calls: Wipro, IndusInd Bank and Mphasis

Brokerage Radar: Jefferies has maintained its 'hold' rating on shares of Wipro while Kotak Institutional Equities sees a less exciting growth phase ahead for IndusInd Bank. Here are the top brokerage calls for this morning -

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More