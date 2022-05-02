Monday's top brokerage calls: Wipro, IndusInd Bank and Mphasis



1 / 5 Morgan Stanley on IndusInd Bank | The brokerage firm expects credit cost to normalise, thereby driving 14-15 percent return on equity in FY23 and FY24. Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on shares of IndusInd Bank.



2 / 5 Credit Suisse on IndusInd Bank | The brokerage firm has raised its EPS estimates for FY23 and FY24 by 2 percent on account of better asset quality outcomes. Credit Suisse has maintained its 'outperform' rating on shares of IndusInd Bank.



3 / 5 Kotak Institutional Equities on IndusInd Bank | The bank may see a less exciting growth phase ahead, said Kotak Institutional Equities. The domestic brokerage house has maintained its 'buy' call on the lender's stock but raised its target price to Rs 1,050 from Rs 975.



4 / 5 Nomura on Mphasis | Nomura has a 'neutral' recommendation on the stock and has cut EPS estimates for FY24 by 9-10 percent primarily due to margin pressure.