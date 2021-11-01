Monday's top brokerage calls: UPL, Vedanta and more

[caption id="attachment_11302982" align="alignnone" width="1280"] CLSA on UPL | CLSA has increased its FY23-24 EPS estimates by 3 percent given an improved product mixed. The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' rating on shares of UPL.[/caption][caption id="attachment_11302992" align="alignnone" width="1280"] CLSA on Vedanta | Q2 in-line but higher costs are likely to be offset by higher metal prices, CLSA said. The brokerage has maintained an 'outperform' rating on shares of Vedanta.[/caption][caption id="attachment_11302942" align="alignnone" width="1280"] JP Morgan on Shriram Transport | The company's NIMs improved 6 bps quarter-on-quarter and additional improvement can be expected ahead, the brokerage said. The brokerage has maintained an 'overweight' rating on shares of Shriram Transport.[/caption][caption id="attachment_11302952" align="alignnone" width="1280"] Kotak Institutional on Shriram Transport | The brokerage expects the business momentum of the company to remain strong. The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' rating on shares of Shriram Transport.[/caption][caption id="attachment_11302962" align="alignnone" width="1280"] Nomura on Shriram Transport | The brokerage expects AUM of the company to grow 11 percent CAGR over FY21-24. The brokerage has maintained an 'overweight' rating on shares of Shriram Transport.[/caption][caption id="attachment_11302972" align="alignnone" width="1280"] CLSA on Shriram Transport | News about a merger is a key thing to watch out for, the brokerage said. The brokerage has maintained an 'outperform' rating on shares of Shriram Transport.[/caption]