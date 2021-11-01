0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

View as Slide Show Image

Monday's top brokerage calls: UPL, Vedanta and more

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Monday's top brokerage calls: UPL, Vedanta and more

CLSA has maintained 'buy' rating on UPL's stock while the brokerage expects that Q2 in-line but higher costs are likely to be offset by higher metal prices in case of Vedanta. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day: