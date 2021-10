1 / 5 Goldman Sachs on TCS | The brokerage has cut estimates by 1-2 percent for the IT major over FY22-26. Goldman Sachs sees a strong deal pipeline given the strong underlying demand momentum.









2 / 5 UBS on TCS | UBS expects shares of the IT company to consolidate hereon with a slight downward bias. The rest of the earnings season should offer more clues, UBS added









3 / 5 Kotak Institutional Equities on TCS | TCS is better positioned that peers to manage margin headwinds, according to Kotak Institutional Equities. The brokerage has cut FY22-24 earnings per share estimates by 3-4 percent.









4 / 5 Morgan Stanley on Tata Motors | Jaguar Land Rover's Q2 sales were in line with guidance but the company did not guide for Q3, Morgan Stanley noted. Free cash flow generation for Q2 came in better than the guided outflow figure, the brokerage pointed out.