Monday's top brokerage calls: SBI, Bharti Airtel and Divi's Labs

[caption id="attachment_11378202" align="aligncenter" width="679"] Jefferies on Divi's Laboratories | The brokerage said shares of Divi's Laboratories are trading at an expensive valuation and it does not see a major upside. Further, rising input costs are likely to restrain the company's margin profile, Jefferies said, downgrading its rating on the stock to 'hold'.[/caption][caption id="attachment_11378212" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Credit Suisse on Bharti Airtel | The brokerage believes Bharti Airtel is favourably placed to benefit from expected industry repair over the medium term. Therefore, Credit Suisse has maintained its 'outperform' rating on the company's stock.[/caption][caption id="attachment_11378292" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Morgan Stanley on State Bank of India | As the macro cycle turns, Morgan Stanley expects earnings to improve further. The brokerage noted that the lender's asset quality and margin in Q2 were strong, maintaining its 'outperform' rating.[/caption][caption id="attachment_11378302" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Goldman Sachs on SBI | The brokerage said Q2 earnings were in line with estimates and the lender has growth drivers in place for the structural returns profile. Goldman Sachs said the bank is well-positioned to deliver strong profitability over the next few years.[/caption]