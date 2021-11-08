Monday's top brokerage calls: SBI, Bharti Airtel and Divi's Labs



1 / 4 Jefferies on Divi's Laboratories | The brokerage said shares of Divi's Laboratories are trading at an expensive valuation and it does not see a major upside. Further, rising input costs are likely to restrain the company's margin profile, Jefferies said, downgrading its rating on the stock to 'hold'.



2 / 4 Credit Suisse on Bharti Airtel | The brokerage believes Bharti Airtel is favourably placed to benefit from expected industry repair over the medium term. Therefore, Credit Suisse has maintained its 'outperform' rating on the company's stock.



3 / 4 Morgan Stanley on State Bank of India | As the macro cycle turns, Morgan Stanley expects earnings to improve further. The brokerage noted that the lender's asset quality and margin in Q2 were strong, maintaining its 'outperform' rating.