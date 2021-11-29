Monday's top brokerage calls: RIL, Bharti Airtel, Ashok Leyland and more

0
Goldman Sachs has reiterated its 'buy' call on Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel while Macquarie has maintained its 'underperform' rating on Paytm shares. Here are the top brokerage calls for today:
Goldman Sachs on Telecom | The brokerage has reiterated its 'buy' call on Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel. Recent price hikes will lead to an increase in annual free cash flow of $1 billion for Bharti Airtel and RJio, Goldman Sachs said.
UBS on Ashok Leyland | The stock could react negatively to CEO's departure, according to UBS. The recent correction further improves risk-reward ratio, the brokerage added.
Macquarie on Paytm | The brokerage has maintained its 'underperform' rating on shares of Paytm. Revenue will lag gross merchandise value going forward, Macquarie added.
Morgan Stanley on Banks | With the RBI updating ownership and corporate structure regulations for private banks, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank stand to benefit, according to Morgan Stanley.