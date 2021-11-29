Monday's top brokerage calls: RIL, Bharti Airtel, Ashok Leyland and more



1 / 4 Goldman Sachs on Telecom | The brokerage has reiterated its 'buy' call on Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel. Recent price hikes will lead to an increase in annual free cash flow of $1 billion for Bharti Airtel and RJio, Goldman Sachs said.



2 / 4 UBS on Ashok Leyland | The stock could react negatively to CEO's departure, according to UBS. The recent correction further improves risk-reward ratio, the brokerage added.



3 / 4 Macquarie on Paytm | The brokerage has maintained its 'underperform' rating on shares of Paytm. Revenue will lag gross merchandise value going forward, Macquarie added.