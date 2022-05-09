Monday's top brokerage calls: Reliance Industries, Tata Power and Federal Bank
Monday's top brokerage calls: Reliance Industries, Tata Power and Federal Bank
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Brokerage radar: CLSA says 'sell' Tata Power while Goldman Sachs has maintained its 'buy' call on Reliance Industries. Here are today's top brokerage calls
1 / 4
Goldman Sachs on Reliance Industries | The brokerage firm sees company as unique energy transformation story. Goldman Sachs expects further acceleration in earnings with an expectation of 21 percent sequential growth in Q1, while maintaining its 'buy' call on RIL's stock.
2 / 4
CLSA on Reliance Industries | RIL is one of the best earnings growth stories among India's large caps, CLSA said, while recommending to 'buy' the conglomerate's stock.
3 / 4
CLSA on Tata Power | The company could act as a safe haven in today's context despite elevated capital expenditure, said CLSA. The brokerage firm, however, has maintained its 'sell' rating on shares of Tata Power.
4 / 4
Kotak Institutional Equities on Federal Bank | The brokerage firm sees further improvement led by healthy operating profit growth. Kotak Institutional Equities has a 'buy' call on the stock.