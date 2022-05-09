Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Indian Premier
League 2022

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
View as Slide Show Image

Monday's top brokerage calls: Reliance Industries, Tata Power and Federal Bank

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Monday's top brokerage calls: Reliance Industries, Tata Power and Federal Bank

Brokerage radar: CLSA says 'sell' Tata Power while Goldman Sachs has maintained its 'buy' call on Reliance Industries. Here are today's top brokerage calls

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More