Monday's top brokerage calls: Reliance Industries, Tata Power and Federal Bank



1 / 4 Goldman Sachs on Reliance Industries | The brokerage firm sees company as unique energy transformation story. Goldman Sachs expects further acceleration in earnings with an expectation of 21 percent sequential growth in Q1, while maintaining its 'buy' call on RIL's stock.



2 / 4 CLSA on Reliance Industries | RIL is one of the best earnings growth stories among India's large caps, CLSA said, while recommending to 'buy' the conglomerate's stock.



3 / 4 CLSA on Tata Power | The company could act as a safe haven in today's context despite elevated capital expenditure, said CLSA. The brokerage firm, however, has maintained its 'sell' rating on shares of Tata Power.