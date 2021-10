1 / 4 Credit Suisse on ICICI Bank | The brokerage has raised its earnings per share estimates by 6-9 percent for FY22-FY24 taking into account stronger net interest margins. Rising core profitability along with lower credit costs are likely to drive return on equity higher, Credit Suisse said.









2 / 4 Morgan Stanley on Reliance Industries | The brokerage believes Q2 results beat adds a tailwind to the earnings upgrade cycle. Refining, broadband subscribers and retail margin should drive 16 percent upgrades in 2022, according to Morgan Stanley.









3 / 4 Morgan Stanley on Federal Bank | While maintaining its 'overweight' rating on shares of the lender, Morgan Stanley said that the bank's Q2 earnings has surprised positively. Federal Bank is well-positioned to manage margin as the interest rate cycle turns, the brokerage said.