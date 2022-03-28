Monday's top brokerage calls: Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, INOX Leisure, PVR and Embassy Reit



1 / 4 CLSA on INOX-PVR Merger | Merger offers compelling synergy, said CLSA. The brokerage firm has retained its 'buy' call on PVR and INOX Leisure shares.



2 / 4 CLSA on Embassy Reit | Strategic presence in Bengaluru and its strong occupier base makes CLSA believe that Embassy Reit is well-positioned. The brokerage firm has maintained its 'buy' rating on shares of Embassy Reit.



3 / 4 Jefferies on Bharti Airtel | The company is well-placed to grow its India Mobile, home broadband and enterprise business, according to Jefferies. Jefferies says 'buy' Bharti Airtel shares with a target price of Rs 860.