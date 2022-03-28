0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
View as Slide Show Image

Monday's top brokerage calls: Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, INOX Leisure, PVR and Embassy Reit

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Monday's top brokerage calls: Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, INOX Leisure, PVR and Embassy Reit

Brokerage Radar: Reliance Industries remains Morgan Stanley's top pick while CLSA says 'buy' PVR and INOX Leisure shares and Jefferies has maintained its 'buy' recommendation on Bharti Airtel stock. Here are the top brokerage calls for this morning:

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More